Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.38. 10,340,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,758. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Walmart Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
