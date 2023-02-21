Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. 8,256,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 46,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

