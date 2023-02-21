Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.33 billion-$149.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.70 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.33. 18,048,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,949. The company has a market capitalization of $397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

