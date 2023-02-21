Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $57.14 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $57.14 million and $14.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00056491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001134 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,176,855 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

