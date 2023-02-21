Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,500,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 688,616 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

