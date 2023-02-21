Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$200.00.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at C$183.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$178.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.21. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$196.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The company has a market cap of C$47.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

About Waste Connections

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

