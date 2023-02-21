Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $480.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 488 ($5.88), with a volume of 41367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.90).

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 608.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 656.40. The company has a market cap of £94.87 million, a PE ratio of 3,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

