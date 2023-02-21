Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 10,941 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 501,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,173. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77.

