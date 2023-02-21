Wealthspan Partners LLC Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.86. 342,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,033. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

