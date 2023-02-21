Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. 137,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,202. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66.

