Wealthspan Partners LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VBR stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,167. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

