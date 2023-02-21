Wealthspan Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 169,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 150,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 88,937 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 170,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

