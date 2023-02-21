Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: HRUFF) recently:

2/15/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

2/15/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25.

2/15/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.25 to C$16.75.

1/30/2023 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 18,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

