Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $16.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522,423. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

