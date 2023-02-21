West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is Durable Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 3.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.59% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $290,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.69. 91,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.