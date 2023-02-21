West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is Durable Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 3.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.59% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $290,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.69. 91,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

