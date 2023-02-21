West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.04. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

