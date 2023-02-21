Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.35. 244,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,914. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

