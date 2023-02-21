Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Up to $23.66

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $24.38. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 3,916 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

