WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:WYY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13.
About WidePoint
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.