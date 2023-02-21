WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WYY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

