Wilmington (LON:WIL) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.58) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Wilmington Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON WIL traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 324 ($3.90). The company had a trading volume of 74,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 323.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.77. The stock has a market cap of £285.64 million, a P/E ratio of 875.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Wilmington has a 52-week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.21).

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

