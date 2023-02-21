WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.61

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 15788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,551,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,724,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,605 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 843,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 316,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

