Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.54 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.
Workiva Price Performance
WK stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 724,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $229,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
