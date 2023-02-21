WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $295.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.87 million and $6.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.01283407 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013676 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035124 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.01619547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001341 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958671 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

