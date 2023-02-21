Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 378,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

