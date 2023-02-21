Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 446,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $240.06. 518,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $256.75. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

