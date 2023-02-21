Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

VZ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

