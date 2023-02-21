Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 108,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

