Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 825 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. 60,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,248. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.