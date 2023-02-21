Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.37. 404,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

