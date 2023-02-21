Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $314.66 or 0.01264770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $133.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,767,967 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.