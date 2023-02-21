Wrapped Velas (WVLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,457.67

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $19,457.67 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02544704 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $42,933.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.