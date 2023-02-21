XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $310.26 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $310.26 million and approximately $170,098.25 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00418976 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.14 or 0.27753720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

