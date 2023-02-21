Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.52 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $44.52 million and approximately $74,133.73 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00414683 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.00 or 0.27469360 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

