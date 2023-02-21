ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,003.04

ZEON (ZEON) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $45.01 million and approximately $23,003.04 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.