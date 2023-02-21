Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock worth $2,682,783. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

