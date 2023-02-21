ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

