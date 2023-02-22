15,604 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

