1,750,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,710,000. TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.15% of TJX Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

