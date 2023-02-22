1eco (1ECO) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

1eco (1ECO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. 1eco has a market capitalization of $44.59 million and $572.32 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00418393 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.16 or 0.27718573 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars.

