1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, Zacks reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $116,674.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,277,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,156,000 after acquiring an additional 123,246 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 5,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

