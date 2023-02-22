1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, Zacks reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.
1Life Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,277,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,156,000 after acquiring an additional 123,246 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 5,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.