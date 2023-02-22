2,304 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Down 2.4 %

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.36 and its 200 day moving average is $305.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

