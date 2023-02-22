2,310 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.82. 6,732,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

