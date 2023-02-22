2,338,610 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,338,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,415,000. Legend Biotech makes up 2.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,970,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 82.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Down 4.2 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech Company Profile

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.