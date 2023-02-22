2,916 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Masimo by 19,378.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Masimo by 391.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,710 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

