30,880 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 36,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

