37,976 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 3,333,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,980,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

