37,976 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 3,333,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,980,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.