3,846 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

LULU stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.11. The company had a trading volume of 210,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,178. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

