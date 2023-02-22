3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in 3D Systems by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,765 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 3D Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,662 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,512 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.71.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

