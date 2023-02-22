3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

