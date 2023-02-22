45,171 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

